SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield announced the temporary closure of Washington Street to accommodate the Springfield Rail Improvements Project beginning Monday, May 8.

The closure, between 9th and 11th Streets, is set be in place until late fall of this year. The city added that traffic will not be allowed between 9th and 11th Streets during the closure. They said traffic control devices and signage will be on-site to guide drivers safely in the area.

City officials advise drivers to consider alternate routes and allow additional time to travel around the closure. They said this closure is necessary as the city continues to advance the Springfield Rail Improvements Project to improve safety and reduce congestion in the city.

The Springfield Rail Improvements Project is a multi-phased initiative primarily funded by the Federal Railroad Administration, the Illinois Commerce Commission, and the Illinois Department of Transportation. The project is being designed and managed by Hanson Professional Services Inc. for the City of Springfield and Sangamon County, the city said.

More information about the project can be found online.

The City of Springfield previously announced that a portion of Madison and Jefferson Streets will be temporarily closed for over a year beginning April 5 also in connection to bridge work on the Springfield Rail Improvements project. City officials said they will reopen in the summer of 2024, but both 9th and 11th Streets will remain open during the closure.

In another extended roadway project, the City of Springfield Office of Public Works previously announced that a portion of Stanford Avenue will be closed for more than a year beginning Monday, May 1. Officials said the work will last more than a year, with anticipated completion by August 2024.