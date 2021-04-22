Washington DC one step closer to becoming a state as House passes bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Thursday, the House of Representatives passed a bill that would make Washington D.C. into a state. While Democrats say it’s time to make D.C. a state, Republicans say the motivation is purely political.

“200 years of political repression in the District of Columbia,” Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said.

Maloney and other House Democrats say it’s time to make Washington D.C. the 51st state.

“All people have a right to full and equal representation in their government,” Maloney said.

D.C. House Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) introduced this bill and says district residents deserve full representation in Congress.

“But D.C. residents are taxed without representation and cannot consent to the laws under which they as American citizens must live,” Norton said.

While Democrats say this is about fairness, Republicans say this isn’t about the people, it’s about the politics.

“This is about a Democrat power grab,” Congressman Fred Keller (R-Penn.) said.

Keller and Congressman James Comer (R-Ky.) say Democrats are forcing this issue through for one reason.

“HR 51 is not really about voting representation. It’s about Democrats consolidating their power in Washington,” Comer said.

As a state, D.C. would likely add two new Democrats to the Senate, and Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) says this will just help Democrats push their agenda.

“Pure power grab to give two Democrat senators to District of Columbia,” Jordan said.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it will need to clear a 60-vote threshold to pass.