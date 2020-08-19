Trump administration proud of Israel-UAE peace deal

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — “This was a historic breakthrough,” Trump administration Senior Advisor Jared Kushner said.

Kushner is talking about the historic announcement last week, a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. It’s the first Middle East peace deal in 26 years.

“What President Trump has done is he’s rebuilt the alliances we had in the region that the previous administration had turned away,” Kushner said.

The peace deal establishes normal business and tourist relations between Israel and the UAE. Kushner says the timing was right.

“Arab and Israeli companies get together to work on coronavirus research, you have people getting together, working on artificial intelligence, you have strengthening of defense ties right now,” Kushner said.

Kushner says President Donald Trump laid the groundwork to allow the two countries to work toward peace.

“America can’t solve this problem for you. We have to do it together. He built a big coalition, he’s taken back the territorial caliphate of ISIS, he killed their leader, Al Baghdadi, and then Iran’s been greatly weakened so the amount of terrorism they’re funding now has been greatly reduced,” Kushner said.

Kushner says this deal helps advance peace in the Middle East and the president is hopeful the Palestinian leadership will reconsider its position.

“What’s in the best interest of their people and they’ll come forward to try to make a deal,” Kushner said.