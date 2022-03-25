Parents can receive up to $4,000 per child.

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to spread the word about the child and dependent care tax credit.

“We want to make sure that folks know about it and I just didn’t think the administration was doing a good enough job in getting the word out,” Sen. Bob Casey (D-Penn.) said.

Casey also wants American families to utilize this now refundable tax credit, which can offset the costs of child care.

“Thousands of dollars extra, just for this year, if families claim it on their tax return,” Casey said.

Parents can receive up to $4,000 per child. Casey says this tax credit can also cover things besides just daycare.

“The expenses are incurred in regards to summer camps, babysitting, before and after school care. It’s a good way to get some relief at a time when inflation has increased for a lot of families,” Casey said.

Republicans agree that many Americans may not realize they can get the credit starting this tax season, even if they don’t make enough to pay taxes.

“We want everybody to be able to take advantage of that,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said.

Capito adds that it’s an important benefit for Americans still recovering from the pandemic.

“These tax credits can help with child care issues or educational issues, things of that nature that we’re seeing parents struggle with, particularly post-pandemic,” Capito said.

Casey stresses that to get the available funds, families need to file their 2021 taxes.