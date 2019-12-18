House debates articles of impeachment ahead of historic vote

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In a historic moment, the House debated two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Trump — accused of abusing his presidential power when he asked Ukraine to investigate his political rival ahead of the 2020 election and then obstructing Congress’ investigation — would be just the third American president to be impeached, leaving a lasting stain on his tenure at the White House.

Congressman Jim McGovern, D-Massachusetts, said the evidence against Trump is clear and overwhelming.

“No one should be allowed to use the powers of the presidency to undermine our elections. period,” McGovern said.

Congressman David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island, agrees.

“He tried to cheat, he got caught, he confessed and then he obstructed the investigation into his misconduct,” Cicilline said.

Democrats stood united Wednesday, saying Trump’s actions threatened the integrity of the upcoming 2020 election.

“No president may cheat the people by working with foreign governments to steal from us a free and fair election,” Congressman Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, said.

Democrats said all lawmakers took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution — and that’s what they must do when considering Trump’s impeachment.

In speech after speech, Republicans maintained that Trump did nothing wrong and attacked Democrats for being out of touch with their constituents.

“It’s as if we’re completely detached from what’s going in communities across America,” Congressman Daniel Meuser, R-Pennsylvania, said.

“The people of America see through this,” Congressman Doug Collins, R-Georgia, added. “The people of America understand due process and they understand when it is being trampled in the people’s House.”

The House is expected to vote on both articles of impeachment against Trump Wednesday evening.