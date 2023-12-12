WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – All eyes are on the Senate as they race to negotiate an immigration deal. The top two senators negotiating the deal warned that the clock is ticking to make a deal before senator’s head home for the holidays. If that happens, President Joe Biden’s package for aid to Ukraine and Israel could be in jeopardy.

“This is nonnegotiable,” Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) said. “100 percent nonnegotiable. Secure the border of the United States.”

Republicans say they won’t support President Biden’s $106 billion supplemental funding request, that includes aid for Ukraine and Israel, unless it also includes sweeping policy changes at the southern border.

“It’s hard to justify spending billions on Ukraine when we can’t even support our own border security and our own national security,” Representative Brian Babin (R-TX) said.

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says republicans border policy demands are a nonstarter.

“We will not accept Donald Trump’s cruel border policies,” Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said. “If republicans show us they are serious about meeting us in the middle, we are willing to meet them in the middle.”

Time is running out to make a deal. Congress is set to go home for the holiday recess at the end of the week. And House Speaker Mike Johnson says the House passed Ukraine aid, and a separate border bill last month.

“It’s not the House’s issue right now,” Johnson said. “The issue is with the White House and the Senate and I implore them to do their job because time is urgent.”

Senate republicans have been clear that they want a combined bill, leaving negotiations at a standstill.

“I’m determined to get the national security crisis at the southern border under control and I’m going to work to get it done as long as it takes,” Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said.