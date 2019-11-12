1  of  45
Closings
All EIASE programs Altamont CUSD#10 Arthur Christian School Casey-Westfield CUSD #C-4 CCAR Industries Central A&M Champaign Unit 4 School District Charleston CUSD #1 Charleston Head Start Coles County Counseling on Aging Cowden-Herrick CUSD #3A Cumberland Unit 77 DECATUR PUBLIC SCHOOLS Decatur Public Schools District #61 Dial-A-Ride-Coles County Dieterich Douglas County Head Start Effingham Schools Georgetown-Ridge Farm Greenview School District Jacksonville District #117 Lake Land College LSA Decatur Marshall Martinsville Mattoon Head Start Mattoon Public Schools MSD of Warren County (Ind.) Neoga New Berlin Pana Unit 8 Paris-Crestwood Pleasant Plains Prairie Central CUSD #8 Salt Fork Sangamon Valley Shelbyville St. Patrick in Decatur St. Teresa in Decatur Stewardson-Strasburg Sullivan Sullivan Senior Center Tri-City CUSD #1 VASE/Middle Fork Westville CUSD #2

Democrats push for plan to prevent resurgence of ISIS

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some lawmakers are concerned about a possible resurgence of ISIS after President Donald Trump withdrew U.S. troops from Northern Syria last month.

Senator Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, said leaving America’s Kurdish allies vulnerable to attacks by Turkey was a bad decision that allowed hundreds of ISIS fighters to escape.

“It’s more likely now that ISIS will threaten American lives than it was before this decision,” he said. “What they got from President Trump was a total pulling the rug out from under them abandoning them and basically saying to President Erdogan from Turkey: You do whatever the hell you want.”

Casey said Trump’s main goal must be to confront and defeat ISIS.

“We’re hearing from the president that his only concern in the Middle East basically is oil,” Casey said.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, recently introduced a bill that would require the creation of a plan to stabilize the region and prevent ISIS from becoming a greater threat.

“The president has chosen to welcome Erdogan to American soil before explaining to Congress his plan to defeat ISIS,” Schumer said. “How many ISIS members have been accounted for in the wake of our withdrawal?”

Senate Republicans blocked Schumer’s bill, with some lawmakers saying the unrest in that region dates back to the last administration.

“I think we all would like to see what the strategy or lack of strategy was from the last administration was that put us in this position,” Senator Rick Scott, R-Florida, said.

Congress hasn’t received a plan from Trump on ISIS yet, but Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said hundreds of U.S. troops will remain in other parts of Syria to counter ISIS in the meantime.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Upcoming Special Broadcasts

More Upcoming Special Broadcasts

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER