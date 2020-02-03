Warrant issued for woman involved in hit & run

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have a warrant out for a suspect they said hit a woman with her car on Friday afternoon.

Springfield Deputy Chief Josh Stuenkel said they issued a warrant for Jaqala Grant. This comes after a 26-year-old woman was hit by a car near Gregory Court and Brian Lane. Stuenkel said Grant hit the victim with her car after an argument. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

If you know anything about this crime, call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8325.