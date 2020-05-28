Warrant issued for shooting suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A warrant is out for a man suspected of shooting a 31-year-old man on Tuesday night.

In a release from the Champaign Police Department, officials said an investigation led to Coreyon A. Duncan being identified as a suspect. A warrant was issued for charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

This comes after a 31-year-old man was shot Tuesday night near Ridgewood and Bonnymeade Drives. Officers said he was found outside of a house with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating this shooting. If you know anything about it or know Duncan’s location, call Champaign Police or Crime Stoppers.