Warrant issued for man wanted on murder charges

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are on the lookout for a man they claim is responsible for shooting a man to his death last month in Decatur.

Delahn L. Amos, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder, says a press release from the Decatur Police Department (DPD). His bond is set at $10 million.

That charge was filed in connection to a homicide reported Aug. 26. DPD officers had found 31-year-old Demetrius D. Maclin dead inside of a car at West Grand Avenue and North Edward Street. The Macon County Coroner said he had been shot multiple times in his torso and upper extremities.

He was issued an additional charge for attempted first-degree murder, with a bond amount of $1 million, in connection to a Aug 27 incident.

DPD says Amos should be considered armed and dangerous.

Decatur Police

217-424-2711

Crime Stoppers

217-423-TIPS