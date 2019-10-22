Warrant issued for man involved in home invasion

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An arrest warrant has been issued for Michael A. Rodgers, 29, of Champaign, for the offense of Home Invasion and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

The bond on the warrant was set at $500,000.

According to a press release, On October 21, at approximately 4:40 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Belmore Drive.

The preliminary investigation revealed a male offender arrived at a private residence and threatened to harm a female occupant, who was a known acquaintance.

After she refused entry to the residence, the offender attempted to forcibly gain access into the home leading the female occupant to discharge a firearm.

The offender, who was also had a firearm, fired several rounds of gunfire into the residence as he fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police now need public support to help locate Rodgers.

Rodgers is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Rodgers is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.