HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A city official said the emergency outdoor warning siren located at the corner of South Sixth Street and East Elm Street malfunctioned several times by sounding without being activated on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the siren has been taken out of service and the power has been disconnected. A contractor has been contacted for repairs.

Officials said this reduced the coverage area of the outdoor warning system for the southeast part of Hoopeston. They wanted to remind people that there are many other ways to receive emergency alerts.

Officials stated, “If you have a smartphone, make sure that your emergency notifications are turned on. Several weather apps will alert you to severe weather in your area. You can also sign up for Nixle text message alerts from Vermilion County and the City of Hoopeston.”