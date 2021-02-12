Warming centers open this weekend as temperatures continue to get colder

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA) —

“We open up a warming shelter here in Rantoul, just in case someone needs to get out of the cold,” Rantoul Police’s Justin Bouse said.

There’s a decent chance someone will need it this weekend with more brutally cold temperatures headed our way. Rantoul Police have a warming shelter available on an as-needed basis. It’s not just for people who are homeless, but anyone who encounters an emergency in this weather.

The warming center has been something the Rantoul Police Department has been doing for years. Although they only have it in place when temperatures hit the single digit marks.

“It’s nice to have resources right here in the community and if somebody is in a time of need, and needs to get out of the cold, that we have something right here in Rantoul,” Bouse said.

Rantoul Police Department is offering a warming center this weekend at the Youth Center for those who need to get out of the cold.

“If something happens with their furnace, or something happens where their house can’t be heated, there is a safe place for them to go and stay warm when these temperatures drop really low,” Bouse said.

The department asks that if you need it, to call their non-emergency number.

“If its an immediate need though, they can come to the police department and sit in the lobby until we have the Youth Center available,” Bouse said.

Its not only for those who’s house doesn’t have heat. They also will pick up those who may not have a home.

“If we did see somebody, that we could pick up, that we would take them out there,” Bouse said.

Other members of the community are grateful others are helping out.

“The availability here with the space that’s allotted, I mean we don’t want to overcrowd, and then have a problem with something dealing with Covid-19,” Russell Mann, with CU at Home in Champaign, said.

CU at Home in Champaign is also offering places for people to stay to get out of the cold, but they say with Covid-19 capacity restraints, it’s beneficial for communities, like Rantoul, to open more warming centers.

“If we didn’t have them some of these guys would freeze to death,” Mann said.

Rantoul Police opened the warming center last weekend as well and had no calls to use it, but they just want everyone to know that it is available. They also will abide by Covid-19 protocols. If the Youth Center hits full capacity, they will open more warming centers elsewhere.

If you need a warm place to stay this weekend click the link below for a look at some more warming centers and shelters in the area.