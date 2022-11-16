CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Record-breaking wintery weather, below freezing temperatures and snowfall have arrived in Champaign, and temperatures are set to plummet this weekend.

To help keep Champaign residents safe in the cold weather, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is encouraging people to use public warming centers throughout the community:

C-U at Home Men's Emergency Center – 70 E. Washington

Austin's Place – Overnight Shelter for Women – 70 E. Washington

The Phoenix Daytime Drop-in Center – 70 E. Washington

Salvation Army Stepping Stone Program and Daytime Warming Center– 2212 N. Market St.

Public buildings, including libraries and municipal city, state and federal buildings, can also be used as warming centers during their normal business hours.