Warming center extends hours

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Phoenix Drop-in Center will be opened for extended warming hours.

Health officials at Champaign-Urbana Public Health District posted to Facebook, letting people know the drop-in center will have extended warmings hours during the following days and times of this week:

Wednesday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Employees say they always welcome volunteers but they could really use the help right now. Visitors are able to take a shower, play games… or simply escape the weather.

“As the colder weather comes, I think that brings more people indoors,” Community Outreach and Development Director Rob Dalhaus III said. “And it gives us an opportunity to kind-of wrap around them to figure out what their needs are, what their story is and help them move forward and plug them in to whatever resource they might need.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story