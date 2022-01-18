Warming center extends hours

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Phoenix Drop-in Center will be opened for extended warming hours.

Health officials at Champaign-Urbana Public Health District posted to Facebook, letting people know the drop-in center will have extended warmings hours during the following days and times of this week:

Wednesday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Employees say they always welcome volunteers but they could really use the help right now. Visitors are able to take a shower, play games… or simply escape the weather.

“As the colder weather comes, I think that brings more people indoors,” Community Outreach and Development Director Rob Dalhaus III said. “And it gives us an opportunity to kind-of wrap around them to figure out what their needs are, what their story is and help them move forward and plug them in to whatever resource they might need.”