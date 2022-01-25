Warming center extends hours due to extreme cold

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — C-U at Home announced Tuesday afternoon that it is expanding warming hours at its Phoenix Center due to the extreme cold temperatures this week.

The warming center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., three hours longer than usual, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The Phoenix Center will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday as usual. Overnight shelters will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Rob Dalhaus, Community Outreach and Development Director, said that the temperatures this week, with wind chill, will drop into single digits during the daytime and below zero in the mornings.

“We want to make sure that we are there for our friends on the street and make sure they have a warm and safe place to stay,” Dalhaus said in a Facebook video.