CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Warmer November weather is keeping some lawn mowers in use. Usually around this time it’s mostly leaf-clean up.

But mowers are saying they expect this landscaping to happen well into the end of the month. We spoke with a champaign landscaper who said because the weather he mows his lawn every week.

“In the spring it grows real fast and it’s every week. In the summer it slows down. Sometimes it’s just every other week, but the rain comes, and it starts growing again. So, we do it every week,” said landscaper Jose Cornejo.

Cornejo suggest for people to continue to mow their lawns. He expects for December to mostly be leaf clean-up.