“Warm-a-Kid” coat drive underway

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The school district is collecting basic warm coats, hats and gloves for children in the community.

The Champaign Unit 4 Center for Family and Community Engagement’s annual “Warm-a-Kid” program is now underway.

Donations (new coats and/or monetary gifts made payable to “Warm-A-Kid”) may be forward to Unit 4’s Center for Family and Community Engagement at 703 S. New St., Champaign. The program will distribute coats before winter break, but will continue taking donations throughout the winter months as needed. All donations are tax deductible.

The following are the most common coat sizes needed:

Boys: 5/6, 6/7, 10/12, 14/16, men’s S and M

Girls: 5/6, 6/7, 7/8, 10/12, 14/16, women’s S, M, and L