War reenactment & pioneer crafts on tap for weekend

News

by: , Vermilion County Conservation District

Posted: / Updated:

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This weekend, a Revolutionary War Reenactment is taking place at Forest Glen Preserve. The free event features fashion shows, drills and demonstrations throughout the day including a battle each day. Cider pressing, fry bread cooking and spinning will also be activities as part of Pioneer Craft Day. Oakwood Boy Scout Troop #224 will be selling concessions.

Revolutionary War Reenactment & Pioneer Craft Day
Forest Glen Preserve
Saturday, September 28: 10 am – 4:30 pm
Sunday, September 29: 10 am – 3:30 pm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.