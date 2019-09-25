War reenactment & pioneer crafts on tap for weekend

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This weekend, a Revolutionary War Reenactment is taking place at Forest Glen Preserve. The free event features fashion shows, drills and demonstrations throughout the day including a battle each day. Cider pressing, fry bread cooking and spinning will also be activities as part of Pioneer Craft Day. Oakwood Boy Scout Troop #224 will be selling concessions.
Revolutionary War Reenactment & Pioneer Craft Day
Forest Glen Preserve
Saturday, September 28: 10 am – 4:30 pm
Sunday, September 29: 10 am – 3:30 pm