War reenactment & pioneer crafts on tap for weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- From working as a child in her father’s open air market in Pana to traveling to the Chelsey Flower Show in England, Maria Christian has always had a love of vegetables and flowers.

This year Christian will celebrate her 30th anniversary as a Macon County Master Gardener. She decided to join Master Gardeners after being a member of Home Extension and a 4-H leader for 10 years.