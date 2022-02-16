DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Big changes are happening to the Vermillion County War Museum. After closing in January, the museum now has new exhibits to share with the public.

The museum updated the exhibits about Vietnam, World War II Germany, Civil War and “Women of the Revolution,” while also moving the library section.

The exhibit about the “Women of the Revolution” details the history of five notable women and was created by the local Daughters of the American Revolution organization.

The museum is open from 12-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. It is located at 307 N Vermilion Street.

Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for anyone under 18 and free for those six-years-old and younger.

There is also free admission for all active duty members.