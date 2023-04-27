PRINCETON, Ky. (WCIA) — A Neoga man wanted for aggravated battery has been arrested in Kentucky, the Illinois State Police announced.

Officials said James Walthers, 51, was located in Princeton, Ky. by the U.S. Marshals Service and was taken into custody on Wednesday. The Cumberland County State’s Attorney’s Office had previously issued a no-bond warrant for his arrest.

Walthers spent nearly a week on the run from law enforcement following a domestic dispute in rural Neoga on April 20. Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a property near the intersection of County Road 600N and County Road 500E for a reported dispute that resulted in physical action. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Walthers left the property on foot before authorities arrived. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office called in the Illinois State Police to help look for Walthers, but were unable to find him.

The search for Walthers came to an end with his arrest in Kentucky on Wednesday. He is being held in the Caldwell County Jail, awaiting extradition to Cumberland County.