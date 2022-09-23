CHICAGO (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Friday that a suspect wanted for murder has been arrested.

Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said 18-year-old Kyle Escoe was located in Chicago and was arrested by officers of the Chicago Police Department on Thursday. He is being held at a CPD facility awaiting transport back to Macon County.

Escoe was arrested on an outstanding warrant for First Degree Murder in connection to the Aug. 14 murder of 24-year-old Arrion L. McClelland. McClelland was shot in the head in the area of Wood Street and Oakland Avenue and later died at the hospital.

Escoe is one of three people who are believed by police to have been involved in McClelland’s murder. One of the other suspects, 24-year-old Dionte Robison, was arrested a few days after the murder. Robinson was arraigned earlier this month and is set to make a preliminary court appearance on Oct. 5.

The third and final suspect, 18-year-old Omari Walker, is still on the run. He should be considered armed and dangerous.