COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Moweaqua man faces charges after a home break-in.

39-year old Michael Cowger is accused of breaking into the back door of a rural home south of Charleston and stealing property. He was found a short time later hiding in a garage in Mattoon.

Cowger was arrested for residential burglary, possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding, in-state warrant from Shelby County for burglary.