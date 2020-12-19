Wanted man considered armed & dangerous

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a man they said should be considered armed and dangerous.

In a Facebook post, officers said 36-year-old Todd Kelly, Jr. is currently wanted on a McLean County warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.

“Kelly is aware that he is wanted and has been traveling around several central Illinois counties in an attempt to evade law enforcement,” said police.

Again, officers said Kelly should be considered armed and dangerous. “Kelly has made threats of violence in relation to his future capture and should not be approached.”

If you know Kelly’s location, call your local police department.