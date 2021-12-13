Want to make a donation to help Kentucky tornado victims? Here’s how to do so

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado swept through the area. Radar data indicates that a single tornado may have tracked more than 250 miles from Arkansas into Kentucky. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Here are a few ways that you can help support Kentucky tornado victims during this difficult time.

American Red Cross is currently accepting monetary donations. They are also urging people to make blood donations.

Charity Navigator lists high-rated charities so people can trust that their donations going to the right place to help tornado victims.

Feeding America is also accepting monetary donations that can help them prepare food and medicine for the victims.

Other places that are currently taking monetary donations are

– Provide Medicine & Hope to People in Crisis

– Taylor County Bank

– Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

People who wish to donate items can consider making donations to the following places:

Fort Thomas Independent Schools – School officials suggest people donate specific items by school

– HHS: Water or new winter coats

– HMS: Toiletries/personal-care items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste and soap

– JES: Baby supplies or socks

– MES: New blankets or water

– WES: New towels/washcloths or disinfectant wipes

According to officials, any item on this list may be dropped off at the Central Office (28 North Fort Thomas) between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or at the Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services at 5516 East Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY.

City of Dayton, Kentucky

City officials said they are collecting donations at the BDFD firehouse and will transport them to Western Kentucky. Items needed are blankets, bottled water, personal hygiene products, cleaning supplies and grocery gift cards.

Villa Madonna Academy

Items needed are baby products, water, personal care and first aid items, cleaning supplies and blankets. Donations are being accepted through Wednesday.

Boone County Schools

The NKCES has organized a collection for items such as bottled water, new blankets, new socks and antibacterial wipes.