CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one northbound lane of Walnut Street will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

The closure, between Taylor Street and University Avenue, is so crews can complete material delivery at the 100 block of N. Walnut Street. City officials said northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area during the closure.

The city said they appreciate the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourage caution when traveling through work zones.

The road is scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23.