Walmart to no longer sell e-cigarettes

News
Posted: / Updated:

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Walmart says it will no longer be selling e-cigarettes in light of deaths linked to vaping. Walmart, along with Sam’s Club, will complete it’s exit of e-cigarettes after selling through its current inventory.

“Given the growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes, we plan to discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam’s Club U.S. locations,” the company said in a statement.

With the announcement of an eighth death, the Food and Drug Administration announced that it was conducting a criminal investigation of the matter.

