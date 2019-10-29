Walmart rolling out Grocery Delivery in local cities

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Don’t have time to shop in-store for groceries? Walmart is making it easier for customers in the Champaign–Urbana area.

The retailer is expanding its popular Grocery Delivery service to bring delivery to the doorsteps of the two cities and outlying areas.

The Walmart Champaign Store, located on 2610 North Prospect Avenue, will now offer the delivery service.

The Walmart Urbana Store, located at 100 South High Cross Road, will also offer it too.

Here’s how it works:

User Friendly Shopping : When customers are creating their order, the search feature at the top of the screen makes it easy to directly search for the exact item they need to add to their cart. Customers can also filter items that meet their special dietary needs too, like gluten free, paleo and non-dairy products.

Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Highly trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested. All Walmart grocery orders are backed by our freshness guarantee.

Order and Choose a Delivery Time: During checkout, customers select a time for their order to be delivered. At the time of checkout, customers will pay the delivery fee. No money is exchanged at the customer's door.

Delivery: Delivery drivers will be requested by a Walmart grocery associate when the order is ready to be delivered, who will then drive directly to the customer's location during the 1-hour delivery window they chose.

Offer: Customers can get three free deliveries with promo code DELIVERY with a $50 minimum order. Expires: 1/31/20

Here’s how it’s different:

No Subscription Required: Walmart’s Grocery Delivery service offers customers their essentials as soon as the same day with a simple fee starting at $7.95.

Walmart’s Grocery Delivery service offers customers their essentials as soon as the same day with a simple fee starting at $7.95. No Hidden Fees : Unlike other services where a banana costs more online than it costs in the store, Walmart’s everyday low prices are the same no matter how you shop. If the cost of an item changes from the time the order is placed to the time it is packed and ready for delivery, the customer will always be charged for the lower price.

: Unlike other services where a banana costs more online than it costs in the store, Walmart’s everyday low prices are the same no matter how you shop. If the cost of an item changes from the time the order is placed to the time it is packed and ready for delivery, the customer will always be charged for the lower price. More than Groceries: Customers can use grocery delivery to purchase items outside the grocery aisle. Toys, baby, beauty, electronics and much more are also available for pickup.

Beginning now in Champaign – Urbana, customers can add ingredients from the beloved Tasty videos directly to their Walmart grocery carts thanks to the new Walmart x Tasty partnership.

Grocery Delivery is an extension of Walmart’s beloved curbside pickup service, Grocery Pickup.