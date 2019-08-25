Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A bomb threat caused people at this Walmart to evacuate.

The Jacksonville Police Department says the threat came in around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement swept the building, and used video technology to deem the building safe.

It was reported that a heavy set, older white man riding a motorized scooter came up to two employees on break, and said “there’s a bomb going off in 15 minutes and you guys are on your phones, but that’s not my problem.”

Police want your help identifying the person of interest with these photos.





Anyone who has information is encouraged to call Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630