EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Effingham’s third annual Walking Through Wonderland event will bring a wintery celebration to Effingham County on Nov. 22.

The free and public event will last from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Guests can listen to Christmas music as they indulge in the Wonderland in Lights holiday light displays, then greet Santa Claus at the end of the walk. Kids have a chance to earn a golden ticket when visiting the lights, which can be redeemed at the end of the walk for a special gift given by Effingham Police officers, courtesy of the First Responders Children’s Foundation Toy Express.

While supplies last, visitors can also enjoy free hot cocoa and cookies by the fireside, courtesy of Dan Hecht Chevrolet-Toyota. Fox Holler Coffee will provide free coffee and s’mores. Hometown Pretzels, CZ’s Fried Green Tomatoes and Macklin Meadow Kettle Corn will also be available for purchase.

Free holiday souvenirs can be picked up at Visit Effingham’s Holiday Headquarters. Guests can also get their face painted by Make on Main and create Christmas crafts.

Community Park has limited parking, though Wad It Up Transportation is providing a free shuttle that will run through the duration of the event. Pick-up and drop-off will be at the Courthouse Museum parking lot.

Vehicles will not be allowed during the Walking through Wonderland event, though motorists are otherwise welcome to enjoy the Wonderland in Lights from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, seven days a week. The display is open Sunday through Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with hours extended to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more merry and bright spectacles, guests are also encouraged to visit the Light Up the Lawn in Downtown Effingham to view Visit Effingham’s 3-D holiday light displays. Call the Effingham Tourism Office at 217-342-5310 for more information.