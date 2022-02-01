‘Walking Dead’ actor Moses J. Moseley dies at 31: ‘You will be deeply missed’

An actor who appeared in AMC’s “The Walking Dead” was found dead in his car in Georgia on Wednesday, police confirmed. (Colin Young-Wolff/Invision for AMC/AP Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Moses J. Moseley, a young actor who appeared in AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and HBO’s “Watchmen,” has died at the age of 31.

Both AMC and a representative at Moseley’s talent agency confirmed the news via social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley,” reads a message posted to the show’s official Twitter account on Monday.

Moseley’s body was found on Jan. 26 in Stockbridge, Georgia, a representative for the Henry County Police Department said. He was found inside a locked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the side of his face and a handgun in his lap, according to a police report shared with Nexstar.

Moseley, who portrayed one of the two zombies that Michonne (Danai Gurira) kept as leashed “pets” in the earlier seasons of the series, had also appeared in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies” and HBO’s “Watchmen” series, among other television and film projects.

Moseley was also mourned by friend and talent agent Tabatha Minchew of Established Artists.

“I love you @mosesmoseley we had so many amazing years of friendship together always had so much fun together,” Michew wrote on Instagram. “I am glad you were part of our family for so long I just wish we had longer. You will be deeply missed. #RIP.”

The investigation into Moseley’s passing is ongoing, police say.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.