Walk to end food insecurity

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Members of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ are walking to end food insecurity. They came together for a CROP Hunger Walk. Crop Walks are held all over the country. Groups raise money to fight hunger, poverty, and help during disasters. People walked in their neighborhoods or participated in a socially distanced walk at the church. The co-coordinator for the Champaign Urbana walk says families impacted by the pandemic may need more support.

Money helps people all over the world, but one-fourth of what they raise will stay in the community and go to places like the Eastern Illinois Food Bank and Wesley Food Pantry. They will collect money throughout the year, but hope to meet their goal by the beginning of November. They’re hoping to raise at least $30,000.