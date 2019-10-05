URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Adults, children, and even pets were among the hundreds of residents that joined the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the association.

An estimated 5.5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s dementia in 2017, including 220,000 in Illinois.

The walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

On walk day, participants will honor those affected by the disease with promise flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony, which is a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s.

“The disease is not a senior issue, it’s a family issue, and so we want to kind of bring in the families today, bring the kids in. We have face painting today, and fun things for the kids. So that’s what’s important. is to show it’s a family crisis,” says Kathy Rhoads, Co-chair of Alzheimer’s Walking Committee.

Walks took place in Bloomington/Normal, Champaign/Urbana, and Mattoon/Charleston.