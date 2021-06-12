Walk raises awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It can be difficult to understand a person unless you’ve walked a mile in their shoes. Community members in Danville did just that.

For one mile, men strutted their stuff down Vermilion Street wearing high heels to raise awareness and compassion for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“I’m a little bit older and little bit clumsier, but I’ll be in high heels at some point,” says Volunteer Todd Castleberry.

The Survivor Resource Center hosts the event each year and for walkers like Castleberry –

it’s personal.

“Growing up, I was a victim of domestic violence,” he says.

For over 10 years, Castleberry suffered in silence. So now, he has been walking to raise awareness to never let it happen to someone else.

“Find the strength and the inner strength to stand up to your abuser. Say enough is enough,” he says.

People in an abusive relationship often find it hard to leave. Castleberry says if this is your situation, know your resources.

“There’s people out here that’s willing to find resources for you and help you step by step, hold your hand if you need to get through the process.”

On days when advocates aren’t wearing heels –

you might find them in one of these shirts.

They’re apart of the Danville Community College’s Clothesline Project.

“I think it helps to know that this is a common thing and they dont have to be afraid to seek help,” says Diversity Co-chair Jessica Aquino.