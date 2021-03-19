Walk-in COVID vaccination clinic held at Church of the Living God

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Saturday at the Church of the Living God on Bradley Avenue.

The clinic will be from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. or until all available doses have been given. “The site will offer approximately 300 walk-in appointments and available slots will fill quickly,” said officials. “Vaccine is available for those who live or work in Champaign County who are currently eligible to receive vaccine.”

Appointments are available on a first come, first serve basis.

According to Carle officials, those eligible for the vaccine include residents 16-64 with underlying health conditions or disabilities and those 65 and older. Additionally, people who work or live in Champaign County are eligible if they fall under the following categories: