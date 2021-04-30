Walk-in appointments available soon for COVID-19 vaccinations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People soon won’t need an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccination at on location.

Carle announced Friday they will start offering walk-ins starting Sunday, May 2 at Kohl’s Plaza, located at 1901 N. Market Street. Patients will be scheduled to receive their dose that day, and will be able to set up the date for their second dose. This is available for anyone who lives or works in Champaign County who are 16 and older.

“We are always trying to make access to the vaccine easier for our community,” said Robert Healy, MD, chief Quality officer, Carle Health. “We hope that walk-in appointments are a simple way for the public to get vaccinated and protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity if they have yet to receive their vaccine.”

The vaccine is free, but people are asked to bring their insurance card if they have one. No one will be turned away if they don’t have insurance. Face masks are required, and patients will be asked to wait 15 minutes after receiving their vaccine for observation.

Appointments can still be made in advance through a patient’s MyCarle account, or by calling 217-902-6100.