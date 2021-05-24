Walk hosted to bring awareness to suicide, PTSD in veterans

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — One man and his wife decided to bring awareness to suicide and PTSD within soldiers through a 20-mile walk.

A group will be traveling from Ambucs Park in Urbana to St. Joe, then will end in Sidney. It is to help raise awareness of mental health issues in veterans.

All donations will go to Hands for Heroes in Monticello – which is an organization that offers essential items, care packages, and other services to local veterans.

“Growing up, I’ve had to deal with a lot of Veteran buddies that struggle with PTSD and Veteran suicide – and certain members of my family and stuff like that,” says Organizer Jonathon Webb. “It’s always been a huge impact on my growing up and my upbringing.”

The walk is taking place this Saturday at 8 am. Anyone is welcome to join at any point and walk for however long you’d like.