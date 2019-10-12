Walk commemorates lost lives

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Prevention Month. HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital’s annual Share Walk for Remembrance and Hope commemorates the lives of babies lost due to miscarriage, stillbirth and infant death.

The walk along the lakeshore will include a memorial service to remember our babies where each child’s name will be read, and also to celebrate each life, no matter how long or short.

Share Walk for Remembrance and Hope

October 12, 9 a.m.

Nelson Park Pavilion #2

2475 Pavilion Drive