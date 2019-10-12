Breaking News
Father and son killed after 4-vehicle crash

Walk commemorates lost lives

News
Posted: / Updated:
st mary's hospital_1536787989014.jpg.jpg

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Prevention Month. HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital’s annual Share Walk for Remembrance and Hope commemorates the lives of babies lost due to miscarriage, stillbirth and infant death.

The walk along the lakeshore will include a memorial service to remember our babies where each child’s name will be read, and also to celebrate each life, no matter how long or short.

Share Walk for Remembrance and Hope
October 12, 9 a.m.
Nelson Park Pavilion #2
2475 Pavilion Drive

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.