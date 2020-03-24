Walgreens employee evaluated for COVID-19

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Walgreens confirmed an employee at one of its stores was being evaluated for COVID-19.

The employee worked at the store on 1311 N. State Route 48.

A Walgreens spokesperson said they were notified on Friday, March 20 that the employee was being evaluated for coronavirus. The company closed the store to disinfect it, and reopened it on Sunday, March 22.

The employee hasn’t been inside the store since March 20.

Walgreens gave the following statement: