Waiting on referendums

Update: 5:20 pm, 3/15/16, Tuesday

MONTICELLO — Polls are buzzing as people cast their votes for city schools. There’s a $40 million question on the ballot. It’s to build a new high school and move the elementary schools to one campus.

Election judges say people have been voting all day, but no one’s sure which way things will go. The referendum is a big decision for voters.

The school district would not only build a new high school, but also consolidate its elementary schools to one campus.

Superintendent Vic Zimmerman says he’s confident people agree something needs to be done to improve their facilities, but not everyone has the same vision for what that is.

Zimmerman says this has been something the board and community have talked about for the last four years. It was on the ballot in November, but didn’t pass.

One reason is believed to be the lack of a clear picture of what the development would look like.

Zimmerman says the referendum has a location and vision and he hopes it’s what the voters need this time around.

Original: 10:07 pm, 3/14/16, Monday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — As voters prepare to cast ballots, several towns are keeping an eye on local issues.

In St. Joseph, firefighters are waiting to find out whether they’ll be getting some new equipment. They say some of what they’re using is more than 20-years old.

A property tax referendum would provide about $400,000 to buy new equipment. The fire chief says he hopes voters say “yes.” If the referendum passes.

it will cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $30 more per year.