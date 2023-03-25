URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that W. Illinois Street will be closed to traffic beginning on Monday.

The closure, between S. Busey and S. Coler Avenues, is so a sanitary sewer lateral can be repaired. The city said access will be maintained to all properties along W. Illinois Street during the project but no through traffic will be allowed.

Officials encourage drivers to drive carefully through this and all construction areas. They thank everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation during the project.

The road is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. on March 31.