CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois was recognized by the White House for providing abortion access for pregnant people after Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health repealed the nationwide guarantee to an abortion.

Vice President Kamala Harris joined Illinois political leaders and abortion advocates in Chicago on Friday to discuss the importance of abortion access across the nation. She thanked Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot for being one of the few Midwest states that allows abortions.

“When I look at a map of the country in the neighborhood in which you exist, there’s no question to me that you are helping women from states like Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Wisconsin, in addition to the women of Illinois,” Harris said.

The vice president also emphasized the importance of electing legislators that support abortion rights.

“Who your local prosecutor is matters if you are in a place that has, as many are attempting to do, criminalized health care providers and are attempting to punish women,” she said.

Jennifer Welch, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Illinois, said 30% of their abortions performed in the last 12 weeks have been for people who came from out of state. Welch said they’ve served people from 28 states, and are in the process of expanding several Planned Parenthood locations, including Champaign’s.

“There’s no doubt that our nation is headed down a dangerous spiral, one where a radical few dictate who does and doesn’t deserve rights,” Pritzker said. “But here in Illinois, we will not go backwards.”

The anti-abortion group Illinois Right to Life released a statement criticizing the roundtable.

“In recent weeks, the Biden administration has claimed that those who support protections for the preborn and their mothers are “extremists”,” said Illinois Right to Life Executive Director Amy Gehrke. “In reality, the abortion industry and many in the Democrat Party are the true extremists and their actions on abortion are opposed by a majority of the population.”