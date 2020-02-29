Voting opens for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Illinois’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Voting has begun in the “Makers Madness” contest to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.”

The contest that’s sponsored by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is a bracket-style tournament to highlight many different products made in Illinois, from food to military flashlights.

First-round online voting is open through March 8. It includes 259 products which will be winnowed to 16.

Voters may cast up to five votes per day in the first round as the field narrows.