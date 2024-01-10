DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville is moving onto the next step of their Logo Contest. Now, it’s up to the Danville community to decide which new logo designs they feel best represent their city.

Last month, officials announced their search for a new City logo, holding a contest that would allow local artists to submit their own designs. 30 artists submitted over 50 designs for consideration.

Many of the logos feature a slogan that reads: “You Decide What’s Possible.” City leaders confirmed that this is Danville’s new official tagline.

“We are so excited to share this with the community as our new City of Danville tagline and we hope that these designs and the tagline make you feel proud,” said Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer.

The voting period is open until Jan. 24. People may vote online at this survey link or in-person at either Mad Goat Coffee location (at 2601 North Vermilion Street or 701 South Gilbert Street). Simply ask the barista for a survey.

Only one vote is allowed per person. The public will choose their top five designs, which will then be forwarded to City officials to choose the winning logo. They clarified that the logo will be used in conjunction with the City Seal, and not as a replacement.

“We are so proud to be a city full of creatives, reflecting our strength of having a strong arts presence in Danville,” Greer said. “We are blown away by the quality and number of submissions we received.”

The winning artist will receive a $500 cash prize, and their logo will be announced on Feb. 1.