Voting help at hospitals

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Hospitals in Central Illinois are trying to make sure sickness doesn’t get in the way of casting a ballot. HSHS hospitals in Springfield, Decatur, Litchfield, and Shelbyville are working with county clerk’s offices to make sure patients get a chance to vote.

If a patient is at the hospital or homebound after leaving they may be able to take advantage of the process. A form must be filled out with the medical care provider explaining the patient’s reason for being in the hospital and says the patient will not be able to go to the polling place on Election Day. A family member or registered voter who lives in the same precinct takes the form to the county clerk’s office to be notarized and gets a ballot. The ballot is then returned. This begins March 3rd and will run until 7pm on Election Day.