Voting assistance

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–“I wanted to make sure I could make a difference in this election by making sure people were able to vote, and they could get transportation to vote,” said Linda Turnbull. Turnbull raised $1400 to rent a car for $1700. She used her own money to pay for the rest. She says she’s put in over 200 volunteer hours safely driving people to the polls. “I wipe the seats down. I use hand sanitizer. I wear a face mask. They wear a face mask,” said Turnbull. She drops off mail-in ballots, helps people register, and raises awareness. “I had a young man just here yesterday. He had never voted because he had a felony, and he thought he couldn’t vote. It was his very first time voting. He left the voting site right here at this church. He was teary eyed. He wanted to cry,” said Turnbull.

Election officials are reminding people it’s not too late to cast your ballots. “If you would like to register, you will need to come into the office. You will register, and you will need to vote simultaneously. You can also do that in your polling place on Election Day, but is probably a faster experience if you come in and early vote and register,” said Josh Tanner, Macon County Clerk.

That’s something Turnbull says she supports. “A lot of people died in order for me to vote. People need to exercise their power, their right. Your vote matters. Your vote counts,” said Turnbull. Turnbull says she will continue volunteering through Tuesday. If you need help voting, you can reach her at 217-550-6189.