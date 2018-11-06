Voters turn out in droves for mid-terms

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The gubernatorial race is highly contested and thousands of voters in the state made sure to have their voices heard. Polls close at 7 pm, but voters will cast ballots until the last minute.

Clerks around the area say there weren’t too many problems at polling places. There were a few machine malfunctions as well as people not knowing where to go.

In Macon County, a large number of mail ballots went out and people brought them to the polling place. It will make the process there a little longer, so numbers from there are expected to be delayed.

In Coles County, judges say they’re surprised by the turnout; there’s been a steady stream.

Vermilion County didn’t have any comments or numbers at the time.

In Sangamon County, there was historic early voting turnout which was also true in Champaign County where numbers tripled for early voting.