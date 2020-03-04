Voters to decide on new middle school referendum

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One school district in Macon County wants to put millions of dollars into a new middle school building, but first they need voters to say yes to the plan.

It’s a thirty-three million dollar referendum. The Maroa-Forsyth School District Board of Education voted unanimously to place it on the March 17th ballot.

The middle school building that stands now is 90 years old. It was build in 1930. The building has severe mold, water and termite damage, and separating exterior walls.

Maroa Alderman Blake West is the head of the steering committee for this. He says school janitorial staff has to shop-vac water out when it rains heavily. West says further renovations aren’t worth it anymore.

“Every year they’re dumping money into it…to the point where the school board is like, ‘listen’…we’re dumping a lot of money in this that we could just be putting into a brand new building that makes more sense for the kids,” says West. “It’s been outgrown, and it’s time.”

The referendum would raise property taxes about $54 a year on a $100,000 home, but that would only partly fund a new junior high. The rest of the money would come from Macon County sales tax that already goes to schools throughout the county.

West says he and the committee have gotten feedback from the community, and 65% of it is positive.

“We’re going door-to-door and talking to subjects. They’re giving us positive feedback, and the majority agree with us that the school is old. It’s falling down,” says West.

West says there’s some opposition from Forsyth. The village is in favor of a new school building, but wants it to be in Forsyth. West says the school should be rebuilt in the same location so it can remain close to the Maroa-Forsyth High School.