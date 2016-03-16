Voters support new fire gear for crews

ST. JOSEPH — It’s been a long season of campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s elections, but the local fire department has been waiting for a referendum to pass since 2010. This year, it finally got the vote it was looking for.

The only thing standing between the flames, the smoke and the St. Joseph-Stanton firefighters? Gear which is more than 20-years old.

“They need that money just to be safe and for the job they do for us. We can surely help them get there.”

For more than five years, the fire department has asked the city for a property tax increase to help purchase new equipment. The cost would be about nine-cents per day for every homeowner.

Twice, the ballots came back “no.” But Tuesday, three of every four voters were on the department’s side.

“They need the equipment. The equipment’s old and you’re not guaranteed it’s going to work and I’d hate to see somebody lose a home or their life because of something that didn’t work.”

When the emergency call comes in, crews rush into the station, grab their gear, go out and save some lives. But, the gear they’re using might not do enough to protect them.

“There’s newer, safer gear available and we want to have the safest gear possible for our guys.”

The gear isn’t even up to safety codes and the pagers used to call firefighters to an emergency?

“They’re no longer made. When this pager breaks, it cannot be repaired.”

Even the 15-year old air-tanks are on their last breath.

“The air-packs, the bottles in the air-packs, you can re-certify every five years, three times maximum. Fifteen years, they’re no longer re-certifiable.”

The department went to great lengths to prove its need. It sent out mailers, posted on social media, even hosted an open house.

“We had a lot more people call and ask questions or would stop us on the street to ask questions, so a lot more community involvement this time.”

Once the money comes in, they plan to replace everything on their list so they can keep fighting fires, not budget constraints.

Chief Brian Buss says he talked to the widow and son of late Fire chief Russell Chism, who was behind most of the early efforts for the referendum. They both say they’re thrilled to see it finally pass.