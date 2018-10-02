Voters dissatisfied w/state of state

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A new poll shows many voters are upset with the state.

The findings from AARP show two-thirds of voters are angry about the state’s finances and three-fourths believe the last budget didn’t make things better.

AARP says nearly half of those surveyed considered moving out of state. The non-partisan group isn’t backing anyone in the upcoming election.

Leaders say both gubernatorial candidates need to tell voters their detailed plans to get the state out of debt. 1,000 people, 25-and-older, answered the survey.

